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Ash-Shams
9
91:9
قد افلح من زكاها ٩
قَدْ أَفْلَحَ مَن زَكَّىٰهَا ٩
قَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
مَن
زَكَّىٰهَا
٩
Kendini arıtan saadete ermiştir.
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العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid mevcut ayet için mevcut değil.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran