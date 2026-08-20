Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
(whose doors will be opened for them.) means, when they come to them (these gardens), their gates will open for them.
(Therein they will recline;) It was said that this means that they will sit cross-legged on chairs beneath canopies.
(therein they will call for fruits in abundance) means, whatever they ask for, they will find it, and it will be prepared just as they wanted it.
(and drinks;) means, whatever kind of drink they want, the servants will bring it to them,
(With cups, and jugs, and a glass of flowing wine.) (56: 18).
(And beside them will be Qasirat-at-Tarf (chaste females)) means, they restrain their glances from anyone except their husbands, and do not turn to anyone else.
((and) of equal ages.) means, they will all be of the same age. This is the understanding of Ibn `Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, Mujahid, Sa`id bin Jubayr, Muhammad bin Ka`b and As-Suddi.
(This it is what you are promised for the Day of Reckoning!) means, `this that We have mentioned of the features of Paradise is what He has prepared for His pious servants who will reach it after they have been resurrected from their graves and been saved from the Fire.' Then Allah tells us that Paradise will never come to an end or disappear or cease to be. He says:
(Verily, this is Our provision which will never finish.) This is like the Ayat:
(Whatever is with you, will be exhausted, and whatever is with Allah will remain) (16:96).
(a gift without an end.) (11:108)
(for them is a reward that will never come to an end.) (84:25).
(its provision is eternal and so is its shade; this is the end of those who have Taqwa, and the end (final destination) of the disbelievers is Fire.)(13:35). And there are many similar Ayat.