Ibn Kathir (Abridged) Tefsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 42

The Disbelievers plot, but the Believers gain the Good End Allah says, وَقَدْ مَكَرَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ (And verily, those before them did devise plots,) against their Messengers, they wanted to expel them from their land, but Allah devised plots against the disbelievers and gave the good end to those who fear Him. Allah said in other Ayat, وَإِذْ يَمْكُرُ بِكَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ لِيُثْبِتُوكَ أَوْ يَقْتُلُوكَ أَوْ يُخْرِجُوكَ وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَـكِرِينَ (And (remember) when the disbelievers plotted against you to imprison you, or to kill you, or to get you out; they were plotting and Allah too was plotting; and Allah is the Best of those who plot.) 8:30, and, وَمَكَرُواْ مَكْراً وَمَكَرْنَا مَكْراً وَهُمْ لاَ يَشْعُرُونَ - فَانظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـقِبَةُ مَكْرِهِمْ أَنَّا دَمَّرْنَـهُمْ وَقَوْمَهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ (So they plotted a plot, and We planned a plan, while they perceived not. Then see how was the end of their plot! Verily, We destroyed them and their nation, all together.)27:50,51 Allah said next, يَعْلَمُ مَا تَكْسِبُ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ (He knows what every person earns,) meaning, He alone knows all secrets and concealed thoughts and will reckon each person according to his work, ( وَسَيَعْلَمُ الْكَـفِرُ and the Kafir (disbeliever) will know الْكُفَّـرُ or the Kuffar (disbelievers) according to another way of reciting, لِمَنْ عُقْبَى الدَّارِ (who gets the good end.) who will earn the ultimate and final victory, they or the followers of the Messengers. Indeed, the followers of the Messengers will earn the good end in this life and the Hereafter, all thanks and praise is due to Allah.