Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tefsir: An-Nisa Ayah 87

After that comes verse 87 اللَّهُ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۚ لَيَجْمَعَنَّكُمْ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ which means that there is no object worthy of worship other than Allah. So, it exhorts: Believe in Him as the only object of your worship and whatever you do let that be with the intention of an act of worship or ` ibadah before Him. He will gather everyone on the Day of Qiyamah, the fateful Day of Doom, in which there is no doubt. That will be the Day when He will give everyone the return for whatever deeds he will come up with the promise that Qiyamah will come and the news that there will be reward and punishment at that time is all true. This is true because this °news° of what will happen is given by Allah, وَمَنْ أَصْدَقُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حَدِيثًا - and whose word can be more true than that of Allah?