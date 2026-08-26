أَزِفَتِ الْآزِفَةُ لَيْسَ لَهَا مِن دُونِ اللَّـهِ كَاشِفَةٌ (The Imminent (Hour) has approached. [ 53:57] There is no one, beside Allah, to remove it...53:57-58). The verb ` azifa is used in the sense of qaruba which means to draw near. Azifah is the feminine active participle from the verb azifa and it refers to the Imminent Event. In other words, the Imminent Event has drawn near, referring to the Day of Resurrection. No one besides Allah can prevent it from happening, nor does anyone know when it will happen, except Him. The imminence of Resurrection is in relation to the age of the entire world. The Ummah of Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ is right at the end of it near the Day of Judgment.