هَـٰذَا نَذِيرٌ مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الْأُولَىٰ (This [ Holy Prophet ] is a warner from the (genus of the) previous warners...53:56). Hadha is a demonstrative pronoun and points either to the Holy Prophet ﷺ or to the Qur'an. With reference to the Holy Prophet ﷺ ، it means that in the past, many Prophets were sent to their respective nations, and the Holy Prophet ﷺ is sent to all mankind, and he is not a new thing among the Messengers (علیہم السلام) . He is well-established in the straight path. With reference to the Qur'an, it means that he has come with a book of guidance which, if complied with, assures them of success in this world and in the Hereafter. The opponents should fear the Divine punishment.