The process of the protection of Moses is attributed entirely to God, though the sequence of events seems to have taken place as per the ‘cause and effect’ principle. One can gather from this, that in the present world of trial, God’s will manifests itself in terms of the ‘cause and effect’ chain and not in the form of supernatural wonders or magical feats. Moses was set afloat in the river in a state of helplessness, but he reached the bank safe and sound. The king ruling at the time planned to kill him, but God ordained that he be brought up by that very king. He was born in an ordinary family, but God so arranged matters that he became connected with the royal palace and became acquainted with the learning and etiquette of the highest standard. This is an example which shows that Almighty God’s powers are unlimited and there is nobody who can prevent His plans from coming into effect.