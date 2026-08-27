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Al-Insan 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨

Sayfa 579 · Cüz 29

وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
Onlar içleri çektiği halde, yiyeceği yoksula, öksüze ve esire yedirirler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders