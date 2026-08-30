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Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠

Sayfa 580 · Cüz 29

وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
Allah dilemedikçe siz dileyemezsiniz. Doğrusu Allah, bilendir, Hakim'dir.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders