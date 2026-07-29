Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
78
2:78
ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ إِلَّآ أَمَانِىَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ ٧٨
وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
Onların bir kısmının okuyup yazması yoktu. Kitab'ı bilmezlerdi; bildikleri sadece bir takım yalan ve kuruntulardı. Onlar ancak vehim içindedirler.
Tefsirler
Katmanlar
Dersler
Yansımalar
Cevaplar
Kıraat
Hadis
Aa
Yansıt
Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
ekaterina myachina
Takip etmek
11 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
Daha fazla gör
7
0
Yansıma Topluluğunu Keşfedin
Önceki Ayet
Sonraki Ayah