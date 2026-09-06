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Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧

Sayfa 12 · Cüz 1

أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Gizlediklerini de, açıkladıklarını da Allah'ın bildiğini bilmiyorlar mı?
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ

(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أ

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders