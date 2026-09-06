Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣

Sayfa 11 · Cüz 1

فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
"Sığırın bir parçasıyla ona vurun" dedik. İşte böylece Allah ölüleri diriltir ve aklınızı kullanasınız diye size ayetlerini gösterir.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders