Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
Sayfa 9 · Cüz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
"Şu şehre girin, orada dilediğiniz gibi, bol bol yiyin, secde ederek kapısından girin, "bağışla!" deyin, Biz de yanılmalarınızı bağışlarız, iyilere daha da artırırız" demiştik.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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