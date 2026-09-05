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Al-Baqarah 2:56 ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦

Sayfa 8 · Cüz 1

ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting you after you were seized with lightning when you asked to see Me directly, which neither you nor anyone else can bear or attain.' This was said by Ib

The Best among the Children of Israel ask to see Allah; their subsequent Death and Resurrection

Allah said, `Remember My favor on you for resurrecting

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders