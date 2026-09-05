Al-Baqarah 2:56 ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦
Sayfa 8 · Cüz 1
ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
Ölümünüzden sonra, şükredesiniz diye sizi tekrar diriltmiştik.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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