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Al-Baqarah
55
2:55
واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُّؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةًۭ فَأَخَذَتْكُمُ ٱلصَّـٰعِقَةُ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٥
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
"Ya Musa! Allah'ı apaçık görmedikçe sana inanmayacağız" demiştiniz de gözleriniz göre göre sizi yıldırım çarpmıştı.
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referans
Ayet 2:55
We believe in Allah without seeing Him through the many signs that He sent upon the Earth - one of which is the Quran itself, an absolute miracle and the word of God.
With its miracles and knowledge of the past, scientific accuracy prediction, language eloquence etc.
The other signs that exist are found in the creation itself- the change of seasons, the coming of the night and the day, the eclipse, the solar system, the rain and Greenery, fru...
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referans
Ayet 2:55-56
As Though You See Him
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:55–56) through the Hadith
There are moments when the heart longs for certainty so completely.
that it begins to ask for what can be seen, held, and fully resolved.
Not always because faith is absent,
but because uncertainty can feel difficult to remain inside for long.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةً
“And [recall] when you said: ‘O Musa, we will n...
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