Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦
Sayfa 7 · Cüz 1
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
Sabır ve namazla Allah'a sığınıp yardım isteyin; Rablerine kavuşacaklarını ve Ona döneceklerini umanlar ve huşu duyanlardan başkasına namaz elbette ağır gelir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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