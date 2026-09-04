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Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤

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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you command people to perform Al-Birr, which encompasses all types of righteousness, yet forget yourselves and do not heed what you call others to And you read

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you comma

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders