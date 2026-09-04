Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Kitap'ı okuyup durduğunuz halde kendinizi unutur da başkalarına mı iyilikle emredersiniz? Düşünmez misiniz?
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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