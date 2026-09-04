Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
Sayfa 7 · Cüz 1
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Yanınızdaki Tevrat'ı tasdik ederek indirdiğim Kuran'a, inanın; onu ilk inkar edenler siz olmayın, ayetlerimi hiçbir değere karşılık değiştirmeyin ve bile bile hakkı gizlemeyin.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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