Al-Baqarah 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
Sayfa 6 · Cüz 1
قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
Cevap verdiler: "Sen münezzehsin, öğrettiğinden başka bizim bir bilgimiz yoktur. Şüphesiz Sen hem bilensin, hem Hakim'sin".
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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