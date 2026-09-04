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Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨

Sayfa 5 · Cüz 1

كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
Ölü idiniz sizleri diriltti, sonra öldürecek sonra tekrar diriltecek ve sonunda O'na döneceksiniz; öyleyken Allah'ı nasıl inkar edersiniz?
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ

(How can you disbelieve in Allah)

How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;

وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ

(Yo

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders