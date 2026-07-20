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Al-Ahzab
56
33:56
ان الله وملايكته يصلون على النبي يا ايها الذين امنوا صلوا عليه وسلموا تسليما ٥٦
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتَهُۥ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ ۚ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ صَلُّوا۟ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا۟ تَسْلِيمًا ٥٦
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
وَمَلَٰٓئِكَتَهُۥ
يُصَلُّونَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّبِيِّۚ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
صَلُّواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَسَلِّمُواْ
تَسۡلِيمًا
٥٦
Şüphesiz Allah ve melekleri Peygamberi överler: Ey inananlar! Siz de onu övün, ona salat ve selam getirin.
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furqan Ahmed
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10 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:56
What if the Prophet ﷺ replied to YOU?
The Prophet ﷺ said,
“No one sends greetings upon me but Allah returns my soul to me so that I may return his greetings.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)
Moreover:
The Prophet ﷺ said:
"Increase your supplications for blessings upon me on Friday, for they are presented to me." (Sunan Abi Dawud)
اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَسَلِّمْ
“O Allah, send Your blessings and peace upon Muhammad ﷺ.”
🌙 Every Salawat you rec...
Daha fazla gör
30
3
Iraj Marjan
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40 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56, 64:1
For a believer, Allah has granted such a dignified station that when he glorifies the Creator, he moves in harmony with all the creatures of the heavens and the earth — and when he glorifies the Beloved of the Creator, he moves in harmony with the Creator Himself.
سُبْحَانَ اللَّهِ وَبِحَمْدِهِ، عَدَدَ خَلْقِهِ، وَرِضَاءَ نَفْسِهِ، وَزِينَةَ عَرْشِهِ وَمِدَادَ كَلِمَاتِهِ
اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ أَفضَلَ صَلَوَاتِكَ علىٰ أَشرَفِ مَخلُوقَاتِكَ سَيِّدنَا ...
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7
2
Hammad Fahim
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46 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56
✨NEW MONTHLY THEME ANNOUNCEMENT!✨
As we witness Rabi‘ al-Awwal, the month in which our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born, we invite you to reflect on the Qur’anic verses that commemorate him, verses that remind us of his noble character, his mission, and his closeness to Allah.
Here are some points for reflection:
-His selfless pursuit in fulfilling the mission of delivering Allah’s message.
-His deep awe and reverence in ...
Daha fazla gör
23
3
A Siddiqui
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geçen yıl
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referans
Ayet 33:56
I turn to the prescription in this verse when I'm disappointed in myself or have failed at something. Saying salawat upon the Prophet ﷺ brings me peace of mind during these times, Alhamdullilah- because how can anyone be a failure in the moment they are engaging in something that Allah does, and that the angels do as well? May Allah grant us eternal success.
What impact has saying salawat upon the Prophet ﷺ had on your life?
What verse or vers...
Daha fazla gör
34
10
UmAyoub
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4 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56
*Concern of this world: Worry and Distress
*Concern of hereafter: Sins
Both concerns are lifted by sending blessing on the prophet peace be upon Him
When the companion Ubai Ibn Ka’ab asked the Messenger what would happen if he dedicated all of his supplications towards sending blessings on the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ .
The Prophet replied 'Your needs will be satisfied and your sins will be forgiven'.
0
0
Rushana Roberts
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56
Asalaamu Alaykum
When I think about Islam and how grateful I should be and that Allah could replace me with someone far better. It's an honor to be Muslim. That when I stand before Allah, I should wear my best clothes, because I am standing before Al Malik, Al Khaliq, and Al-Bari five times a day. Secondly, I should show gratitude to the best creation. Nabi Muhammed Mustafa Salalaahu Alayhi Wasalam. He taught his companions how to pray how the ...
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5
3
Sajid Bhutta
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56
Oh beloved prophet, peace be upon you
You missed your brethren when you were here
And now your brethren wish to see your sight appear
I would've have lied if I said that I upheld my promise to be the Muslim you wanted me to be,
I would've have lied if I said the message didn't reach me
صلى الله عليه وسلم
With every verse , your memory comes before me
With every verse, I worry that it might end too soon
صلى الله عليه وسلم
I seek a brothe...
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10
0
Sajid Bhutta
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6 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:56
Oh dear prophet, peace be upon you.
You have truly delivered the message to us.
It has reached us , but we haven't truly reached it yet.
Even though you are absent , your mention is not absent. Our lips are busy with salawaat upon you.
You are a manifestation of the mercy Allah swt has shown to us. We do not take anyone as a role model but you. We are all flawed beings trying to follow the perfect example you left for us.
You taught us ho...
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7
0
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