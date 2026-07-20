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Al-Ahzab
21
33:21
لقد كان لكم في رسول الله اسوة حسنة لمن كان يرجو الله واليوم الاخر وذكر الله كثيرا ٢١
لَّقَدْ كَانَ لَكُمْ فِى رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ أُسْوَةٌ حَسَنَةٌۭ لِّمَن كَانَ يَرْجُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱلْيَوْمَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَ وَذَكَرَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا ٢١
لَّقَدۡ
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
فِي
رَسُولِ
ٱللَّهِ
أُسۡوَةٌ
حَسَنَةٞ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
يَرۡجُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمَ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَ
وَذَكَرَ
ٱللَّهَ
كَثِيرٗا
٢١
Ey inananlar! And olsun ki, sizin için, Allah'a ve ahiret gününe kavuşmayı umanlar ve Allah'ı çok anan kimseler için Resulullah (Allah'ın Elçisi) en güzel örnektir.
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Düşünceler Kuran.com'un görüşünü temsil etmemektedir ve bağlamdan çıkarılmamalıdır.
Rayaan Shafi
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14 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 38:45-46, 33:21
The purity of the inner self depends on how much you remember, desire, and think about the Hereafter. Allah says:
"Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for whoever has hope in Allah and the Last Day, and remembers Allah often." (33:21)
A few days ago, while I was having my meal during break time at work, there were three other co-workers on the same table who had already finished eating (because they started before me...
Daha fazla gör
32
22
Rehma Khan
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32 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:21
Sometimes the simplest Sunnah brings a kind of peace that truly surprises you.
Someone gifted me a miswak, and I kept it safe like a little treasure. One day I thought, “Let me just try it once.” But the very first time I used it, I found myself thinking, SubhanAllah, why didn’t I try this earlier? My teeth felt visibly cleaner - the kind of clean even expensive toothpastes don’t always give.
And then I remembered the hadith where the Prophet (...
Daha fazla gör
26
0
Ali Ali
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45 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 26:61-62, 33:21, 28:56
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
The life of Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ was a mirror of the Prophets before him.
It was as if their paths, their trials, their victories and griefs —
were gathered into his single journey.
For he is Khatam an-Nabiyyīn — the Seal of Prophets.
Mūsā عليه السلام once stood trapped — the sea before him, an army behind.
His people cried: 'We are overtaken for sure!' (26:61)
But he said with unshakable yaqīn:
'Absolutely n...
Daha fazla gör
11
3
Hammad Fahim
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46 hafta önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:21
Following the Prophet’s Example
A student once asked his teacher: 'Tell us of something about Jannah, which will make us yearn for it'. The teacher replied succinctly: 'Muhammad (peace be upon him) will be there'.
We all long to succeed in the ultimate test of life. We all desire Jannah. We all hope to receive our record in our right hand. We all yearn for our Creator to welcome us with His mercy and grace. We all yearn to meet our Beloved P...
Daha fazla gör
22
10
Jia 2233
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geçen yıl
·
referans
Ayet 68:4, 25:7-8, 7:188, 33:21
This reservation by the critics neglects the fact that he ﷺ was sent as a role model. His ﷺ life is a reassurance for the grieving hearts. If he had all those luxuries of a king, how would many of us deprived of worldly riches would have taken inspiration from himﷺ, only thinking that he didn't experience the path.
His ﷺ life was filled with pain and struggles, he ﷺ was an orphan, lost his mother, no siblings and lost six out of his ﷺ seven ch...
Daha fazla gör
12
4
Nadia
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:21
At first glance, this ayah might only seem like an indication to follow the Messenger of Allah (sws) and to take him as an example. However, if we dig deeper and explore the several facets of such a statement the phrase 'In the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example' becomes a garden where each corner showcases a different cluster of plants and flowers. On the one hand, the Prophet (sws) is an example of life and a guide through its com...
Daha fazla gör
8
0
Salihu Abba
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:21, 48:29
Muslims as an Ummah or a community or a society, we are in a state of dis-array because we fail to emulate the prophet's way of life. Quran 33:21 Allah is guiding us in that Direction.
What do we gain as a society by following the prophet's footsteps ?
Let's Reflect on Quran 48:29, we shall become like the community Prophet raised. What were they before Islam? If we go back to history, you will know what they used to be !.
3
0
Yasir Fayaz
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4 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 33:21
The Prophet (ﷺ) said 'None of you will have faith till he loves me more than his father, his children and all mankind.'
1
0
Yasir Fayaz
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4 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 33:21
By studying Seerah, we are not bringing value to the life of Prophet Muhammadﷺ, rather, By studying Seerah we are bringing value to our own lives.
6
0
Razia Zahra
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4 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Daha fazla gör
10
3
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