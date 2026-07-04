Who was Samiri?
Some people have said that Samiri was an Egyptian Copt who lived next door to Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) and had accepted the True Faith. When Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) took the Bani Isra'i out of Egypt he also joined the exodus. Others have said that he was the chief of one of the clans of Bani Isra'il called Samira which is still well-known in Syria. According to Sayyidna Said Ibn Jubair ؓ he was a Persian from the Kirman province. Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ says that he belonged to a nation of cow-worshippers who somehow reached Egypt and pretended to join the religion of Bani Isra'il whereas in actual fact he was an hypocrite (Qurtubi). Another version is that he was a Hindu from India who worshipped cows, adopted the religion of Sayyidna Musa Ali truly, and later returned to his infidel faith, or had accepted the true faith in hypocrisy. Samiri's name, as generally believed, was Musa Ibn Zafar. Ibn Jarir has related from Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ that Samiri was born in the year when under the orders of the Pharaoh all male Isra'ili children were to be killed. His mother, fearing the worst, put him in the hallow of a cave and covered its mouth. She would visit him from time to time and feed him as best as she could. On the other hand Allah appointed Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) to look after the child and provide him nourishment. Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) brought honey on one finger, butter on the second finger and milk on the third finger which he fed to the child. He lived in the cave until he grew to manhood and, as has already been narrated above, became an unbeliever, involved the Bani Isra'il in a great disaster and himself suffered a terrible fate as a punishment from Allah. A poet has made a reference to this story in the following two couplets:
اذا المرء لم یخلق سعیدا تحیَّت عقول مربّیہ و خاب المؤمل
فموسی الذی ربّاہ جبریل کافر و موسیٰ الذی ربّاہ فرعون مرسل
If a person is not fortunate in his birth then the minds of those who bring him up are bewildered and those who attach high hopes on him are disillusioned. Lo! The Musa whom Jibra'il brought up became an infidel and the Musa who was raised by the Pharaoh became the Prophet of Allah.