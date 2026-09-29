وَفُرُشٍ مَّرْفُوعَةٍ (...and mattresses of high quality....56:34). The word rush is the plural of firash which means 'bed, couch, mattress'. The word marfu'ah lexically means 'upraised, elevated'. The couches could be upraised or elevated for one of several reasons: [ 1] because the place itself is high; [ 2] because the mattresses will not be on the ground, but on the thrones or beds; or [ 3] because the couches themselves will be thick (and of high quality). Some exegetes have taken the word 'rush' in the sense of 'women', because it is one of the meaning of 'firash' is referred as firash, as in the Prophetic Tradition اَلوَلَدُ لِلفَرَاشِ. 'The child belongs to the firash'. The word firash refers to 'wife'. This is corroborated by the characteristics of the women of Paradise described in the forthcoming verses. In this case, the word marfu` ah would mean 'high-ranking'.