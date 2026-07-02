Sequence of Verses
Mentioned earlier was one ignorant habit of the disbelievers who were very rigid in their customs. There were many more of such habits which made Muslims grieve. Therefore, the text now addresses Muslims asking them not to worry about others. They have been asked to correct themselves first - and then try to reform others within the limit of what they can do. Onward from there, that their efforts bear fruit is something beyond their control. Therefore, for them the best course is: Do your own job and not the job of others.
Commentary
The Background of the Revelation of the Verses
Following forefathers was one of the many customs of Jahiliyyah which had involved them in all sorts of evils, and equally deprived them of all kinds of virtues too. As reported in the Tafsir Al-Durr Al-Manthur from Ibn Abi Hatim, if a lucky person listened to the truth and embraced Islam, he was put to shame on the plea that he had proved his forefathers to be no good since he took to another way at the cost of the way of his forefathers. It was this compounded error of theirs whereupon the following verse was revealed:
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ تَعَالَوْا إِلَىٰ مَا أَنزَلَ اللَّـهُ وَإِلَى الرَّسُولِ قَالُوا حَسْبُنَا مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ آبَاءَنَا
And when it is said to them, "Come to what Allah has sent down, and to the Messenger;" they say, "sufficient for us is what we have found our forefathers on."
In other words, when they were asked to turn to the truth and to the injunctions revealed by Allah Ta` ala, and to the Messenger who is, in all possible respects, the guarantor of good for them, then, they have no answer to give but that the customs on which we found our forefathers are sufficient for us.'
This is the master argument of Shaytan which made millions of people fall into error despite having at least average sense, knowledge and skills. Answering it, the Qur'an said: أَوَلَوْ كَانَ آبَاؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ شَيْئًا (Is it so, even if their forefathers knew nothing ... ). For those who would care to ponder, this one sentence of the Qur'an has provided a correct principle to uphold when following a person or group or party - a principle which brings sight to the unsighted and reality to the ignorant and the heedless. It makes sense if those who do not know follow those who do, the uninitiated follow the experienced and the ignorant follow the learned. But, what does not make sense is that one elects to move away from the standards of knowledge, reason and guidance and ends up making the following of forefathers as preferred practice - without realizing as to where this leader of theirs is and to where would he take them yet having the compulsion to tag along behind him?
This is how some people take a mob of people as the yardstick of right and wrong. Wherever they see a lot of people going, they will start moving in that direction. This too is absurd - because the majority of people in this world is always that of those who are not the wisest or the smartest or the most virtuous in deeds. Therefore, following a mob of people cannot become the criterion of distinction between truth and untruth or good and bad.
Following an Undeserving Leader is Asking for Trouble
This sentence of the Qur'an gives everyone a clear lesson in wisdom - that none of these criterions are at all sufficient to help in choosing someone as a leader to be followed. The correct attitude is that every-one should first determine the aim of his life and the direction of his journey in it. Then, in order to achieve that purpose, he has to look for a person who has the knowledge of that direction and is himself proceeding to it. When one finds a person like that, then, tagging along behind him can certainly take one all the way to his destination. This is the reality underlying what we know as the Taqlid (following) of the Mujtahid Imams. They know دین Din and they follow it too. Therefore, those who do not know can, by following them, achieve the main purpose of religion, that is, the obedience to Allah and His Messenger, and the following of their commands. As for one who is already astray, who does not himself know the destination, or is knowingly going in a direction opposite to the destination, then, following him shall be, in the sight of every wise person, a waste of one's efforts and deeds, rather the signing of one's own warrant of destruction. It is a pity that in the present age of so-called knowledge and enlightenment, even the people of education and foresight are ignoring the fact that the greatest cause of world upheaval is the locked following of leaders who are incompetent, undeserving, and false.