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Al-Baqarah
61
2:61
واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام واحد فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا مما تنبت الارض من بقلها وقثايها وفومها وعدسها وبصلها قال اتستبدلون الذي هو ادنى بالذي هو خير اهبطوا مصرا فان لكم ما سالتم وضربت عليهم الذلة والمسكنة وباءوا بغضب من الله ذالك بانهم كانوا يكفرون بايات الله ويقتلون النبيين بغير الحق ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٦١
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِلُونَ ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ ۚ ٱهْبِطُوا۟ مِصْرًۭا فَإِنَّ لَكُم مَّا سَأَلْتُمْ ۗ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلذِّلَّةُ وَٱلْمَسْكَنَةُ وَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ يَكْفُرُونَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ بِغَيْرِ ٱلْحَقِّ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا۟ وَّكَانُوا۟ يَعْتَدُونَ ٦١
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نَّصۡبِرَ
عَلَىٰ
طَعَامٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
فَٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُخۡرِجۡ
لَنَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
مِنۢ
بَقۡلِهَا
وَقِثَّآئِهَا
وَفُومِهَا
وَعَدَسِهَا
وَبَصَلِهَاۖ
قَالَ
أَتَسۡتَبۡدِلُونَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
أَدۡنَىٰ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
خَيۡرٌۚ
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِصۡرٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَكُم
مَّا
سَأَلۡتُمۡۗ
وَضُرِبَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلذِّلَّةُ
وَٱلۡمَسۡكَنَةُ
وَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَقۡتُلُونَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
بِغَيۡرِ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَواْ
وَّكَانُواْ
يَعۡتَدُونَ
٦١
[61] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่พวกเจ้ากล่าวว่า โอ้มูซา! เราไม่สามารถจะอดทนต่ออาหารชนิดเดียวอีกต่อไปได้ ดังนั้นจงวิงวอนต่อพระเจ้าของท่านให้แก่เราเถิด พระองค์จะทรงให้ออกมาแก่เราจากสิ่งที่แผ่นดินให้งอกเงยขึ้น อันได้แก่พืชผัก แตงกวา กระเทียม ถั่ว และหัวหอม มูซาได้กล่าวว่า พวกท่านจะขอเปลี่ยนเอาสิ่งที่มันเลวกว่า ดัวยสิ่งที่มันดีกว่ากระนั้นหรือ พวกท่านจงลงไปอยู่ในเมืองเถิด แล้วสิ่งที่พวกท่านขอก็จะเป็นของพวกท่าน และความอัปยศ และความขัดสนก็ถูกกระหน่ำลงบนพวกเขา และพวกเขาได้นำเอาความกริ้วโกรธจากอัลลอฮฺกลับไป นั่นก็เพราะว่าพวกเขาเคยปฏิเสธสัญญาณต่าง ๆ ของอัลลอฮฺ และยังฆ่าบรรดานะบี โดยปราศจากความเป็นธรรมนั่นก็เนื่องจากความดื้อดันของพวกเขา และพวกเขาจึงได้กลายเป็นผู้ละเมิดขอบเขต
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Ilham Amin
ติดตาม
17 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61, 2:187
#RamadanTaughtMe
that we eat to worship.
"...˹You may˺ eat and drink until you see the light of dawn breaking the darkness of night, then complete the fast until nightfall..."
I have learnt many lessons over the years from Ramadan, but one lesson that stood out to me this year was the purpose of food. Ramadan was structured in a perfect way to aid worship. We begin our first meal of the day at Suhur, and that provides nourishment for the entir...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
22
0
Nuzhath Fatima
ติดตาม
22 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
"This line in the ayah, 'ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ,' really struck a chord with me. It highlights how we often prioritize the immediate, fleeting benefits over what's truly better in the long run. We might choose a lucrative job over pursuing Quranic studies.
ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ or opt for extravagant weddings instead of simple, Sunnah-compliant celebrations. ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
Ahmad Hayat
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61
When you start letting go of faith. Even the food from Heaven loses its taste and pleasure. Prophet Musa (A.S) feels frustration when he sees his people asking for earthly vegetables over man-o-salwa...
11
0
Khansa Chemnad
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61
Bani Israel is complaining for not having variety in food - foods that came from the heavens. They were ungrateful in so many ways, The verses prior to this Allah is listing out the favours he gave them. but inspite of so many favours - big and small, they were truly ungrateful.
While I was reading these verses, I wondered how many times have we sat down to look at all the favours Allah has given us, yet most times we choose to look at what we d...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
1
Umar Shariff
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61, 29:64
Life of this world is insignificant but still, you prefer it over the significant, permanent life of Aakhirah.
Let's not forget you laughed at your forefathers when they have preferred garlic, onion, lentils over the heavenly food.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍ وَٰحِدٍ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِل...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
1
0
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61
'A sense of entitlement is based on a person's belief that they deserve privileges or recognition for things that they did not earn. In simple terms, people with a sense of entitlement believe that the world owes them something in exchange for nothing.'
When I read the ayah noted below, the word 'entitlement' came to mind. It almost sounds like someone asking another person to place a take-out order for them at restaurant. As though the friend i...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
26
6
Noorr Sahar
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61, 7:31, 69:24
We live in a world where food is abused as drugs.
Yesterday my mother was telling me that diabetic people can't eat many things such as rice,potatoes,juices, desserts etc.
I'm struggling these days on my irregular eating habit. I'm a food lover. It seems like putting a stone on my heart..
Eating beyond our need leads us to laziness in general and in salah. Furthermore, it is a poison for heart.
Urwah' reported :Aisha (May Allah be Pleased...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
3
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:61, 2:57
Compare his attitude with the companions of Rasool Allah saw who would travel in the desert heat for battles , eating leaves of trees when they run out of food, and would sometimes chew the date seed all die to satisfy their hunger and with that never complained or asked the Prophet SAW to ask Allah swt to send down blessings from the sky.
6
0
ekaterina myachina
ติดตาม
12 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:60-61
The Heart That Keeps Looking Elsewhere
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:60–61) through the Hadith
In these verses, water emerges from stone.
وَإِذِ اسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِ فَقُلْنَا اضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ الْحَجَرَ ۖ فَانفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ اثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًا
“And [recall] when Musa prayed for water for his people, and We said: ‘Strike the stone with your staff,’ and twelve springs burst forth from it...”— 2:60
Even the image itself feels overwhelm...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
10
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
0
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