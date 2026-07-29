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Al-Baqarah
55
2:55
واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُّؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةًۭ فَأَخَذَتْكُمُ ٱلصَّـٰعِقَةُ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٥
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
[55] และจงรำลึกถึง ขณะที่พวกเจ้ากล่าวว่า โอ้มูซา! เราจะไม่ศรัทธาต่อท่านเป็นอันขาด จนกว่าเราจะได้เห็นอัลลอฮฺโดยเปิดเผย แล้วสายฟ้าฝ่าก็ได้คร่าพวกเจ้า ขณะที่พวกเจ้ามองดูกันอยู่
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Soulfull Mental Healfh
ติดตาม
23 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:55
We believe in Allah without seeing Him through the many signs that He sent upon the Earth - one of which is the Quran itself, an absolute miracle and the word of God.
With its miracles and knowledge of the past, scientific accuracy prediction, language eloquence etc.
The other signs that exist are found in the creation itself- the change of seasons, the coming of the night and the day, the eclipse, the solar system, the rain and Greenery, fru...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
0
ekaterina myachina
ติดตาม
12 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:55-56
As Though You See Him
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:55–56) through the Hadith
There are moments when the heart longs for certainty so completely.
that it begins to ask for what can be seen, held, and fully resolved.
Not always because faith is absent,
but because uncertainty can feel difficult to remain inside for long.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةً
“And [recall] when you said: ‘O Musa, we will n...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
3
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