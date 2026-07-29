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Al-Baqarah
45
2:45
واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥
وَٱسْتَعِينُوا۟ بِٱلصَّبْرِ وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ ۚ وَإِنَّهَا لَكَبِيرَةٌ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلْخَـٰشِعِينَ ٤٥
وَٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
وَإِنَّهَا
لَكَبِيرَةٌ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
٤٥
[45] และพวกเจ้าจงอาศัยความอดทน และการละหมาดเถิด และแท้จริงการละหมาดนั้นเป็นสิ่งใหญ่โตนอกจากบรรดาผู้ที่นอบน้อมถ่อมตนเท่านั้น
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Mazin (Martin) Davis
ติดตาม
22 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
As a new Muslim I’ve frequently felt confused and self-absorbed in being anxious about progress and I find myself doubting my faithfulness: am I doing things correctly? Am I displeasing Allah with all my mistakes and false assumptions? It is so easy to place limited human emotions onto Allah. But I’m reminded in my heart that Allah knows me better than I know myself. He is most patient and most kind. I know that He looks at me with the eyes of de...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
15
1
Razia Zahra
ติดตาม
43 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45, 29:45
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
A few weeks ago, I moved from the UK to Canada with my husband and children. My husband gave me some money to spend upon myself. So I looked at what I have and I felt Allah has given me a lot. I don’t want to buy anything just for the sake of spending money. So I kept the money for a few weeks. I contemplated and contemplated what I should purchase as my first gift? I prefer right...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
16
4
Khalisa M.
ติดตาม
52 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 55:13, 2:45, 38:9, 56:63-64, 78:9-11, 65:3, 11:6, 22:46
When you go on a scavenger hunt, you're given a list of things to find because in order to find something, you have to know what you’re looking for.
And that’s exactly why we struggle with tawakkul when it comes to our rizq. Because with our duas we create a list of things we want to have. A house. A job. A spouse. A number in our bank account. And once we’ve decided what it’s supposed to look like, we begin to look for those specific things.
B...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
14
5
Javeria Malik
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
It just doesn’t feel the same . . . I lost it . . . How can I get it back?
Get ready for the ultimate salah-booster; a set of amazing productivity tips to enhance your prayer, give you a fresh perspective on the world of salah, and make you love your prayer like never before, inshallah!
In this week’s central ayah Allah ‘azza wa jall advises: And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
3
R. Ebied
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 17:1, 2:45
Sometimes the grief is intense, like when the Prophet peace be upon him lost Khadijah and his uncle in the same year
And it's thought how will this grief ever mend
How will the loss ever be replaced
How will the devastation after Taif be healed
And then a miraculous journey happened - Al isra Wal Mi'raj
To reaffirm the love and importance of Al Aqsa in our hearts forever and as a source of mending for the beloved’s heart (peace be upon him) ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
2
Amirah Ali
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
This is the advice our lord has given us when it comes to dealing with this world’s hardships. Don’t let your salah feel like a chore, remember that Allah swt doesn’t need you, you need him. Prayer is a blessing he has given you so that you feel connected to him and enables you to recharge your soul. Remember that patience is key, our lord wants us to remember that good comes to those who wait and are patient. Sometimes we aren’t given an outcome...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
1
Maryam Akodu
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
In the name of Allāh, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
I was having a conversation with a course mate (a non-muslim) who is currently going through a difficult time and kept complaining about her situation. it reminded me of this verse which I shared with her while trying my best to explain it to her. Sadly, I feel she might not be able to fully comprehend its meaning and appreciate its message. it might not even seem logical for her ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
10
1
hiindd Al hameli
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
Seek help through prayer and patience. Instead of seeking help from others. No one can provide you a better answer than Allah and no one can fix your problem better than Allah
4
1
Dania Hijazi
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Allah tells us in this ayah to seek help through patience and prayer. However what we’re seeking help for is not specified. It is as though Allah is telling us to seek help for every aspect of our lives. To seek help in times of hardship and ease. To seek help even when we might not realize we need it.
We can seek this help from Allah through patience and salah. By being patient and knowing that aid from Allah will come i...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
3
0
R. Ebied
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:45, 2:153
Ya Allah,
Let my prayer be a safe haven where I pour out my heart and soul to you,
Where my tired body stands before you to find strength,
Where my busy mind comes to you to find peace,
Where my heavy heart calls out to you to find comfort,
Where my soul submits to you to find serenity,
For when I stand before You, I pray that,
wounds heal,
worries lift,
and Your love prevails.
#juz1
#suratalbaqara
#ramadanreflections
#prayer
#reflect...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
37
0
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