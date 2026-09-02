Allah is the creator of the language
(2) This episode, according to Imam al-Ash'ari (رح) ، shows that language as such has been created by Allah Himself, and not invented by man - its use by different kinds of men has later on produced the many forms of language.
(3) One should note a subtle suggestion here in the use of two words. In asking the angels for the names of things, Allah said, أَنبِئُونِي "Tell Me"; but in commanding Adam (علیہ السلام) to do so, He said, أَنبِئْهُم : "Tell them." The difference in the mode of expression shows that Adam (علیہ السلام) was given the rank of a teacher, and the angels that of pupils. It is thus an indication of his superiority over them. Another thing the episode indicates is that an increase or decrease is possible in the degree of knowledge the angels possess, for they were given, through Adam (علیہ السلام) ، at least a primary knowledge about a thing which they did not know before.