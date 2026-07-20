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Al-Ahzab
40
33:40
ما كان محمد ابا احد من رجالكم ولاكن رسول الله وخاتم النبيين وكان الله بكل شيء عليما ٤٠
مَّا كَانَ مُحَمَّدٌ أَبَآ أَحَدٍۢ مِّن رِّجَالِكُمْ وَلَـٰكِن رَّسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَخَاتَمَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمًۭا ٤٠
مَّا
كَانَ
مُحَمَّدٌ
أَبَآ
أَحَدٖ
مِّن
رِّجَالِكُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
رَّسُولَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَخَاتَمَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٗا
٤٠
[40] มุฮัมมัดมิได้เป็นบิดาผู้ใดในหมู่บุรุษของพวกเจ้า แต่เป็นรอซูลของอัลลอฮฺและคนสุดท้ายแห่งบรรดานบีและอัลลอฮฺนั้นทรงรอบรู้ทุกสิ่ง
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
slave of Allah
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:40
He ﷺ was the only person to be granted the journey to the 7 heavens and meet Allah SWT.
He ﷺ was the chosen man by Allah ﷻ to be the mercy for all the worlds.
He ﷺ was the last prophet sent by Allah ﷻ to the entire mankind till the day of judgement.
He ﷺ was the master of psychology and behaviour, and interpreting faces.
He ﷺ was the most eloquent speaker and well-respected member of the society.
He ﷺ was the most commendable leader in matte...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
2
J Yousef
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 3:92, 2:158, 24:41, 4:35, 2:216, 33:40
โพสต์ใน
The 99 Names of Allah
He is the All-Knowing: He knows what is and what could be, what was and what could have been. Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, said, 'Its perfection lies in comprehending everything by knowledge—manifest and hidden, small and large, first and last, inception and outcome.' The all-Knower even knows every leaf that falls. He knows what our souls whisper to us and He is closer to us 'than the jugular vein'. So He knows what you are going ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
3
0
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