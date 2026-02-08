ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
🚀 เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมท้าทายเดือนรอมฎอนของเรา!
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
🚀 เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมท้าทายเดือนรอมฎอนของเรา!
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
Ash-Shams
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
[3] และด้วยเวลากลางวันเมื่อประกายแสงมัน (จากดวงอาทิตย์)
ตัฟซีร
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
ดูเพิ่มเติม...
Aa
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mchana unapoliondoa giza na kulifunua.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close