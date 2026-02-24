ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
Ash-Shams
2
91:2
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَٱلۡقَمَرِ
إِذَا
تَلَىٰهَا
٢
[2] และด้วยดวงจันทร์ เมื่อโคจรตามหลังมัน
Na kwa mwezi unapolifuata wakati wa kucha na kutwa.
