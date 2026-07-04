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Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Indeed, we have believed in our Lord so He may forgive our sins and that magic you have forced us to practice. And Allah is far superior ˹in reward˺ and more lasting ˹in punishment˺.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Ali Ali
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48 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 20:73, 20:131, 42:36, 55:26-27, 28:60, 93:3
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I woke up today — Alhamdulillāh — not recalling a single dream.
But as the morning settled in, pieces came back to me.
And with them… a wave of nostalgia.
It was about my old friends.
From back in middle school —
the first time I ever truly felt what it meant to have friends.
Back then, I was still homeschooled.
In elementary school, I didn’t really feel the need to belong.
I wasn’t shy — I talked, I laughed —
but I nev...
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