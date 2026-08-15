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Tafsir: Taha 20:127
Taha
127
20:127
وكذالك نجزي من اسرف ولم يومن بايات ربه ولعذاب الاخرة اشد وابقى ١٢٧
وَكَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى مَنْ أَسْرَفَ وَلَمْ يُؤْمِنۢ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦ ۚ وَلَعَذَابُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ أَشَدُّ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ١٢٧
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَنۡ
أَسۡرَفَ
وَلَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنۢ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِۦۚ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَشَدُّ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
١٢٧
This is how We reward whoever transgresses and does not believe in the revelations of their Lord. And the punishment of the Hereafter is far more severe and more lasting.
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَكَذَ ٰلِكَ﴾ وَمِثْل جَزَائِنَا مَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ الْقُرْآن ﴿نَجۡزِی مَنۡ أَسۡرَفَ﴾ أَشْرَكَ ﴿وَلَمۡ یُؤۡمِنۢ بِـَٔایَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦۚ وَلَعَذَابُ ٱلۡـَٔاخِرَةِ أَشَدُّ﴾ مِنْ عَذَاب الدُّنْيَا وَعَذَاب الْقَبْر ﴿وَأَبۡقَىٰۤ ١٢٧﴾ أَدْوَم