Tafsir: Taha 20:105

Allah says,
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
(Say: "My Lord will blast them and scatter them as particles of dust.") This means that He will take them away from their places, wipe them out and remove them completely.
(Then He shall leave it) referring to the earth;
(as a level smooth plain.) This means one expanse spread out. The word Qa` means a piece of land that is level and the word Safsafa is used to place emphasis on this meaning. It has also been said that Safsafa means that which has no vegetation growing in it. The first meaning is preferred, even though the second meaning is also included by necessity. In reference to this, Allah says,
(You will see therein no crookedness nor curve. ) meaning, `on that Day you will not see in the earth any valley, hill, or any place, whether low or elevated.' Ibn `Abbas, `Ikrimah, Mujahid, Al-Hasan Al-Basri, Ad-Dahhak, Qatadah and others of the Salaf all said the same.
(On that Day mankind will follow strictly Allah's caller, no crookedness will they show him.) On the Day, they see these conditions and these frightening sights, they will hastily respond to the caller. Wherever they are commanded to go, they will rush to it. If they had been like this in the worldly life, it would have been more beneficial for them, but here it does not benefit them. This is as Allah says,
(How clearly will they see and hear, the Day when they will appear before Us!) 19:38 Allah also says,
(hastening towards the caller.) Concerning Allah's statement,
(And all voices will be humbled for the Most Gracious,) Ibn `Abbas said, "This means they will be silent." As-Suddi also said the same.
(And nothing shall you hear except Hamsa.) Sa`id bin Jubayr related that Ibn `Abbas said, "This means the steps of feet." `Ikrimah, Mujahid, Ad-Dahhak, Ar-Rabi` bin Anas, Qatadah, Ibn Zayd and others all said the same. `Ali bin Abi Talhah said that Ibn `Abbas said,
(And nothing shall you hear except Hamsa.) "Hamsa means a hidden voice." This has also been repor- ted from `Ikrimah and Ad-Dahhak. Sa`id bin Jubayr said,
(And nothing shall you hear except Hamsa.) "Hamsa means the secret speech and the steps of feet."