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Ar-Rum
57
30:57
فيوميذ لا ينفع الذين ظلموا معذرتهم ولا هم يستعتبون ٥٧
فَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ لَّا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُسْتَعْتَبُونَ ٥٧
فَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مَعۡذِرَتُهُمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُسۡتَعۡتَبُونَ
٥٧
Tafsir
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Tafakari
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Abdelrahman Badawy
Fuata
wiki 44 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 40:52, 39:75, 30:57
Just imagine the looks on the faces of evil oppressors when they see their victims on the Day of Judgment, wearing crowns and gems, surrounded by Angels, being treated like royalty.
Meanwhile the oppressor will be drowning in his own sweat, unable to stop shaking out of fear of his day in God's court.
In the future you won't have to imagine it.
You will see this scene with your own two eyes.
Justice is beautiful.
Justice will be establishe...
Tazama zaidi
18
5
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata