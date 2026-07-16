قَالَ الَّذِي عِندَهُ عِلْمٌ مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ (Said the one who had the knowledge of the book - 27:40). The question is as to who was this person? One possibility is that he was Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) himself, because his knowledge of the book of Allah was most extensive. In that case this incident happened as a miracle. The objective was also that Bilqis should have an experience of the prophetic miracle, so that no doubt was left in her mind. But Ibn Jarir has reported from many commentators of the Qur'an, like Qatadah, that he was a person from the companions of Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) . Qurtubi has declared it to be the view of the majority. Ibn Ishaque has mentioned his name as 'Asif Ibn Barkhiya, and has opined that he was a friend of Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) . Some other narrations say that a cousin of Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) had the knowledge of Al-Ism ul-A` zam, (a particular name of Allah Almighty) the speciality of which is that whatever blessing is invoked from Allah Ta` ala by reciting this name, it is accepted, and anything requested is delivered from Him. It does not prove that Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) did not have the knowledge of Al-Ism-ul-A` zam. Rather it is quite likely that he considered it prudent to have the manifestation of the miracle by one of his people, which should have deeper impression on Bilqis. Therefore, instead of performing the miracle himself, he addressed his people in the above manner. (کذا فی فصوص الحکم) In such a situation, this incident was a Karamah, which was performed by 'Asif Ibn Barkhiya.
Difference between miracle and Karmah
Miracles take place without any involvement of natural phenomena by the exclusive act and will of Allah Ta` ala. It is clearly defined in the Qur'an itself وَمَا رَمَيْتَ إِذْ رَمَيْتَ وَلَـٰكِنَّ اللَّـهَ رَمَىٰ (You did not throw when you threw but Allah did throw - 8:17). Likewise, there is no involvement of natural phenomena in the happening of Karamah. They take place exclusively with the act and will of Allah Ta’ ala. This should also be understood that miracles and Karamah do not take place with the wish or control of the person performing them, but only by the will and act of Allah Ta` ala. The only difference between the two is that if such an unusual act is demonstrated through a prophet, it is known as a miracle; and if it is demonstrated through someone who is not a prophet, it is called Karamah. In this particular incident if it is correct that 'Asif Ibn Barkhiya, who was a companion of Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) performed it, then it will be called his Karamah. The unusual acts performed by saints are in fact the reflection of the perfections of their prophets, which in turn are deemed to be the miracles of their prophet.
The incident of the throne of Bilqis was a Karamah or a Tasarruf
Shaikh Muhiyyuddin ibn al-` Arabi has declared it as a Tasarruf of 'Asif ibn Barkhiya. In the general use of the term, Tasarruf means to captivate the audience by the power of sight and mind, for which it is not necessary for the person performing it that he is a prophet or saint or even a Muslim. It is something like mesmerism or hypnotism. The saints have used this power occasionally for reforming and training of their disciples also. Ibn al-'Arabi has explained that since prophets avoid using Tasarruf, therefore Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) got this job done by 'Asif ibn Barkhiya. But the Qur'an has declared it the result of عِلْمٌ مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ (The knowledge of the book - 27:40). In the light of the wordings of the Qur'an, it seems preferable that it was an outcome of some prayer or of Al-Ism ul-A` zam which falls within the purview of Karamah, and has nothing to do with Tasarruf.
The assertion أَنَا آتِيكَ بِهِ قَبْلَ أَن يَرْتَدَّ إِلَيْكَ طَرْفُكَ (I will bring it to you before your glance returns to you - 27:40) may create confusion, because it gives the impression that this act was carried out with intent and control. That being so, it is a sign of Tasarruf, because Karamah is not under the control of a saint. The answer to this doubt is that presumably Allah Ta’ ala had already given the signal that if there would be a desire for that, He would fulfill it in no time.
This explanation is taken from the commentary ` Ahkam ul Qur'an' by Sayyidi Hakimul Ummah Maulana Ashraf ` Ali Thanawi (رح) ، on Surah An-Naml. Apart from that, he has also written a pamphlet on Tasarruf in Arabic under the title ` At-Tasarruf, which I have translated in Urdu and has been published separately.