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5
92:5
فاما من اعطى واتقى ٥
فَأَمَّا مَنْ أَعْطَىٰ وَٱتَّقَىٰ ٥
فَأَمَّا
مَنۡ
أَعۡطَىٰ
وَٱتَّقَىٰ
٥
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿فَأَمَّا مَنۡ أَعۡطَىٰ﴾ حَقّ اللَّه ﴿وَٱتَّقَىٰ ٥﴾ اللَّه
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran