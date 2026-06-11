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3
92:3
وما خلق الذكر والانثى ٣
وَمَا خَلَقَ ٱلذَّكَرَ وَٱلْأُنثَىٰٓ ٣
وَمَا
خَلَقَ
ٱلذَّكَرَ
وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰٓ
٣
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa kuumba mbea mbili: ya kiume na ya kike,
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran