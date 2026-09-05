The Arabic word for ‘false notions’ is amani. According to Ibn ‘Abbas, Fara’ and Mujahid—some of the most reliable of the Quranic commentators—the word refers to the mythical tales invented by Jewish scholars. The overall aim of these stories was to prove that Paradise was reserved for the Jews. Added to this, statements in support of the theory that the Jews were God’s ‘chosen people’ were attributed to venerated Jewish saints. It was made out that certain magical properties were inherent in their religion, ensuring salvation by virtue of mere adherence to the run-of-the-mill rites of Judaism. Such sacred recipes for cheap salvation are very attractive to the masses, for they give credence to the popular notion based on wishful thinking that there is no need to discipline oneself—no need to lead a responsible life; superstitious charms and magical remedies are enough to cure one’s spiritual ills and have one admitted to heaven. The scholars who taught these tales, attributing them to past saints, became highly regarded for the theories they expounded were designed to win popular support. Facilitation of eternal salvation became for them a lucrative source of worldly income. People flocked to support them. They were showered with offerings, for they ushered others along the path to a paradise that did not have to be earned; in return they received worldly wealth that they did not have to labour for. This has been a failing in the people of the Book in every age. They wanted to live in a dream world, thinking that they had no obligations save the perfunctory performance of certain empty rituals, and deluding themselves into believing that they had certain inalienable rights given by God. Such people cannot accept the call of true religion, for truth demolishes all their wishful thinking, and makes them face the stark realities of life.