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Al-Baqarah
237
2:237
وان طلقتموهن من قبل ان تمسوهن وقد فرضتم لهن فريضة فنصف ما فرضتم الا ان يعفون او يعفو الذي بيده عقدة النكاح وان تعفوا اقرب للتقوى ولا تنسوا الفضل بينكم ان الله بما تعملون بصير ٢٣٧
وَإِن طَلَّقْتُمُوهُنَّ مِن قَبْلِ أَن تَمَسُّوهُنَّ وَقَدْ فَرَضْتُمْ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ فَنِصْفُ مَا فَرَضْتُمْ إِلَّآ أَن يَعْفُونَ أَوْ يَعْفُوَا۟ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ عُقْدَةُ ٱلنِّكَاحِ ۚ وَأَن تَعْفُوٓا۟ أَقْرَبُ لِلتَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَلَا تَنسَوُا۟ ٱلْفَضْلَ بَيْنَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ ٢٣٧
وَإِن
طَلَّقۡتُمُوهُنَّ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
تَمَسُّوهُنَّ
وَقَدۡ
فَرَضۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِيضَةٗ
فَنِصۡفُ
مَا
فَرَضۡتُمۡ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَعۡفُونَ
أَوۡ
يَعۡفُوَاْ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِۦ
عُقۡدَةُ
ٱلنِّكَاحِۚ
وَأَن
تَعۡفُوٓاْ
أَقۡرَبُ
لِلتَّقۡوَىٰۚ
وَلَا
تَنسَوُاْ
ٱلۡفَضۡلَ
بَيۡنَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٌ
٢٣٧
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
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