In the six verses (84-89) appearing after that, there is a list of seventeen blessed prophets, some of whom are the forefathers of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) while most are his progeny, with some being his brothers or nephews. On the one hand, described in these verses is their being Divinely guided, righteous in conduct and firm on the straight path, along with the fact that Allah Ta` ala has chosen and blessed has been stressed them to serve His religion. On the other hand, it has been stressed that, in return for the sacrifice of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) who had disassociated himself from his father, community and country in the way of Allah, was it not that, much before the reward of eternal bliss in the Hereafter, Allah Ta` ala bestowed on him right here in this world too a community better than his own, a country better than his own - and blessed him with the supreme distinction that all prophets and messengers sent into the world after him upto the end of time were from among his progeny? A branch that originated from Sayyidna Ishaq (علیہ السلام) had prophets who appeared among the Bani 1sra'il. The other branch which originated from Sayyidna 1sma'il (علیہ السلام) saw the coming of the foremost and the Last among prophets, Sayyidna Muhammad al-Mustafa ﷺ from among them. They all were the progeny of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) . This phenomena also punishment tells us that, though honour and salvation or disgrace and punishment really depend on one's personal deeds, but having a prophet or man of Allah (waliy) among forefathers, or having observing ` Alims of Din and men and women of righteous conduct among children, is also a great blessing as this too brings its benefits.
Out of these seventeen prophets (علیہم السلام) identified in the cited verses Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) is the patriarch of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) . The rest have been called their progeny: وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِهِ دَاوُودَ وَسُلَيْمَانَ (and, of his progeny, to Dawud and Sulayman ...). This poses two difficulties. The first could be about Sayyidna ` Isa (علیہ السلام) who, because of his father-less birth, is a progeny of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) from the daughter's side, that is, not a paternal grandson, instead, is a grandson from the maternal side.
If so, how would calling him his progeny would be correct? Most learned Muslim scholars and jurists have answered it by saying that progeny is inclusive of both paternal and maternal grandsons. It is from here that they prove that Sayyidna Hasan and Sayyidna Hussain ؓ stand included under the progeny of the Holy Prophet ﷺ .
The second difficulty posed here relates to Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) for he is not from among his children, but is a nephew. The answer is clear. In customary usage, referring nephew as son is very common.
By mentioning the blessings of Allah on Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) in these verses, two things have been made very clear. Firstly, there is the law for anyone who sacrifices whatever he holds dear in the way of Allah, on him or her Allah bestows right here in this mortal world what is better than what he or she has surrendered in the way of Allah. Secondly, the purpose is to make the disbelievers of Makkah hear this background of things in their situation so that they may be guided right. This amounts to telling them: You do not listen to what Our prophet, Muhammad al-Mustafa is telling you. If that is so, consider these you too revere as great. So, Ibrahim and his whole progeny have all been saying the same thing - that Allah is the only object worthy of worship. Associating anyone else with Him in ` Ibadah, or suggesting that someone else is a sharer in His exclusive attributes is what disbelief and straying is. This proves that they are, even in terms of what they themselves accept as established truth, subject to censure.