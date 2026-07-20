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Al-Ahzab
35
33:35
ان المسلمين والمسلمات والمومنين والمومنات والقانتين والقانتات والصادقين والصادقات والصابرين والصابرات والخاشعين والخاشعات والمتصدقين والمتصدقات والصايمين والصايمات والحافظين فروجهم والحافظات والذاكرين الله كثيرا والذاكرات اعد الله لهم مغفرة واجرا عظيما ٣٥
إِنَّ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ وَٱلْمُسْلِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتِينَ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرَٰتِ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعِينَ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقِينَ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظِينَ فُرُوجَهُمْ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظَـٰتِ وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ أَعَدَّ ٱللَّهُ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةًۭ وَأَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٣٥
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
وَٱلۡمُسۡلِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتِينَ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرَٰتِ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظِينَ
فُرُوجَهُمۡ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظَٰتِ
وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ
ٱللَّهَ
كَثِيرٗا
وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ
أَعَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُم
مَّغۡفِرَةٗ
وَأَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٣٥
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Zufisha Khaleel
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:35
Bismillah...
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in good health, and I am also well, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 22
Parah: 22
Surah Al-Ahzab — Ayat 35
Meaning of the Ayah:
Indeed, Muslim men and Muslim women, believing men and believing women, obedient men and obedient women, truthful men and truthful women, patient men and patient women, humble men and humble women, charitable men and charitable women, fasting men and fasting w...
Tazama zaidi
4
0
Momina Ahmad
Fuata
wiki 22 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:35
While reading Surah Ahzab recently, I was drawn to this ayah, in which we are painted a picture of what us, as muslimun, should adhere to both in our outer disposition and— most importantly— in our inner character. Truthfulness, patience, humbleness are traits we exhibit to those around us, however it is also what we feel in our souls that counts— those things that are known only to our hearts and to Allah. Do we remember Allah when we are charit...
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3
0
MarCadgra Harper
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:35
This surah speaks to me, I feel like it's one of the most powerful in ayahs... I'm Christian, seventh day Adventist to be exact. But something calls me toward Islam.
17
5
Parveen Ahmed
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:35
Bismillah
Although I love pious I feel scared in their presence as I feel ashamed that I can't do good deeds at their level.
Although I love ulamaa or learned righteous people I feel depressed to mingle with them as I can't contemplate at their level in understanding the words of Allah.
I don’t find comfortable sitting with the people who are lost in this world as my goals and their goals aren’t same.
What do people like me can do ?:(
Then t...
Tazama zaidi
5
7
UmAyoub
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:31-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
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5
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata