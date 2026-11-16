Some particular states in which the people of Jannah shall find themselves after their arrival there have been spelt out in the fourth verse (10). First of all: دَعْوَاهُمْ فِيهَا سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ :(their prayer therein will be, "Pure are you, 0 Allah" ). Here, the word: دَعوی (da` wa) should not be taken in its well known sense of claim, something a plaintiff does against the responding party. Instead of that, da` wa has been used here in the sense of du'a' (prayer, supplication). It means that the du'a' of the people of Jannah, after they have reached Jannah, will be in the form that they will be saying: سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ (Pure are You, 0 Allah), that is, they will be glorifying the exalted majesty of Allah (known as Tasbih in the religious terminology of Islam). This raises a question for du` a', as commonly recognized, is the act of asking for something or the seeking of what one would like to have. The words: سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ (subhanaka 'l-lahumma: Pure are You, 0 Allah) have no element of asking or seeking in them. Then, what was the basis of calling it 'du` a'? The answer is that the expression used here is there to communicate something relevant to the great occasion. Is it not that the people of Jannah will have the most comprehensive bliss which will include everything they could wish for almost automatically as they would have wished? So, there will be no asking or seeking. As a replacement of the popular mode of du` a, what they would be able to say would be nothing more than the tasbih of Allah in total submission. That too would not be something like an obligatory act of worship they used to do in their mortal lives (whether or not they enjoyed doing so). In fact, they would savor the taste of saying these words of glorification and say سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ subhanaka 'l-lahumma on their own, gratefully delighted. In addition, reports a Qudsi Hadith that Allah Ta` ala said, ` a servant of Mine who remains busy glorifying Me all the time, so much so that he finds no time even to ask what was to be asked, then, I shall give him the best of what is asked by all those who ask, that is, take care of what he needs to be done without his having to ask for it.' If so, the expression: subhanaka 'l-lahumma that has been translated as ` Pure are You, 0 Allah' could also be called a du` a ' (prayer). It is in terms of this sense that a Hadith in the Sahih of al-Bukhari and Muslim reports that the Holy Prophet ﷺ used to make the following du'a' when in pain or anxiety: لا إلہ إلا اللہ اَلعَظِیم اَلحَلِیم، لا إلہ إلا اللہ رَبُّ العَرشِ العَظِیم، لا إلہ إلا اللہ رَبُّ السَمٰوٰتِ و رَبُّ الاَرضِ وَ رَبُّ العَرشِ الکَرِیم There is no god but Allah, the Great, the Forbearing; there is no god but Allah, the Lord of the Great Throne; there is no god but Allah, the Lord of the Heavens and the Lord of the Earth and the Lord of the Generous Throne. Imam al-Tabari said: The worthy forbears of the Muslim Community (al-salaf al-salihun) used to call it the prayer of pain (the du` a of karb کَرب ). Whenever in intense pain, anxiety or distress, they would recite these words and pray to Allah for relief. (Tafsir Qurtubi) There is yet another Hadith report carried by Imam Ibn Jarir, Ibn Mundhir and others that the people of Jannah, when they wish to have something, will say سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ subhanaka 'l-lahumma. Hearing this, the angels will instantly present what they wished before them - as if, the words: سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ subhanaka 'l-lahumma will serve as a password or access code for the people of Jannah through which they will articulate their wish, and the angels, doing their duty, will fulfill it every time. (Ruh al-M for the people of Jannah through which they will articulate their wish, and the angels, doing their duty, will fulfill it every time. (Ruh al-Ma'ani and Qurtubi) From that angle, we can also call the statement: subhanaka 'l-lahumma, a du'a. Describing the second state of the life of the people of Jannah, it was said: تَحِيَّتُهُمْ فِيهَا سَلَامٌ (and their greeting therein will be "Salam" ). In customary usage, تَحِیَّہ (tahiyyah) is the word used to greet someone coming in or met elsewhere, for example ahlan wa sahlan, as the Arabs say, or good morning, good evening, nice to see you, hello, hi as used in English with varying degrees of formality or informality. This verse tells us that the people of Jannah will be greeted with the word: سلام salam from Allah Ta'ala or from the angels. It would mean, ` good news to you that you now stand protected against everything painful or unpleasant.' This 'salam' greeting could also be from Allah Ta'ala Himself as in Surah Ya Sin: سَلَامٌ قَوْلًا مِّن رَّبٍّ رَّحِيمٍ ﴿58﴾ ("Salam" [ peace ], a word from a merciful Lord - 36:58). And it could also be from the angels as said elsewhere: وَالْمَلَائِكَةُ يَدْخُلُونَ عَلَيْهِم مِّن كُلِّ بَابٍ سَلَامٌ عَلَيْكُم "and angels will come to them from every gate [ saying ] 'salamun 'alaikum' [ may you be in peace and security ] - 13:23, 24." By the way, there is no contradiction in the two sayings. There could be the time when salam greeting comes directly from Allah Ta'ala and there could be the time when it comes from the angels. Though, the salam greeting is actually a du'a (prayer) in the mortal world but, once in Jannah where one would have everything one needs or wishes to have, therefore, this word will not retain its sense of prayer there, instead, will become a complement of glad tidings. (Ruh al Ma’ ani) Describing the third state of the life of the people of Jannah, it was said: آخِرُ دَعْوَاهُمْ أَنِ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ (And the end of their call will be, 'praise be to Allah, the Lord of the worlds' ). The essential aim of the statement is to indicate that the people of Jannah, once there, will start knowing Allah Ta'ala better. The spiritual master Shahabuddin Suhrawardi, said, 'after having reached Jannah, the people of Jannah as a whole will be blessed with a station of knowledge and wisdom which is occupied by 'Ulama in the mortal world. The 'Ulama would rise to the station the prophets have here. The prophets would rise to the station occupied by Sayyidna Muhammad al-Mustafa ﷺ the foremost among them in this world. And he, blessings and peace on him, will occupy the highest station of nearness to Allah in Jannah. It is possible that this may be the celebrated place called ` the praised station' (al-maqam al-mahmud), a place referred to in the du` a' to be recited after adhan where Muslims pray that their Prophet may be blessed with ` the praised station,' a prayer he had himself taught them to make. In short, the initial du` a of the people of Jannah will be: سُبْحَانَكَ اللَّهُمَّ (subhanaka 'l-lahumma: Pure are You, 0 Allah) and the last du` a will be: الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ (alhamdu li '1-la-hi rabbi 'l alamin: praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds). Pointed to here are two kinds of attributes of Allah Ta` ala. One: The attributes of being the most exalted which show that He is free from and beyond any shortcoming or evil. Two: The attributes of being the noblest which show honor, greatness, magnanimity and perfection. In the last verse of Surah ar-Rahman both kinds have been named by saying: تَبَارَكَ اسْمُ رَبِّكَ ذِي الْجَلَالِ وَالْإِكْرَامِ ﴿78﴾ (Blessed is the name of your Lord, the Possessor-par-Excellence of Majesty and Honor - 55:78). If we were to ponder a little, we will see that absolute purity of Allah Ta` ala forms part of His attribute of Majesty. And that He de-serves being praised is one of His attributes of Honor. Since the attributes of Majesty and Honor follow in that order, therefore, the people of Jannah will first recount His Majesty by saying: subhanaka ` llahumma: Pure are You, 0 Allah. Then, they will mention the words: الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ (alhamdu li 'l-lahi rabbi 'l ` alamin: Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds) being a tribute to His Honour, something they are engaged in all the time. And according to the natural order of these three states, when the people of Jannah will say subhanaka 'l-lahumma, in response to which, they will receive the greeting of salam from Allah Ta` a1a, as a result of which, they will say: الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ' (praise be to Allah, the Lord of the worlds). (Ruh a1-Ma` ani) Injunctions and Rulings Al-Qurtubi has said in Ahkam al-Qur'an: According to this conduct of the people of Jannah, Sunnah in eating and drinking, and in everything else we do, is that one starts with Bismillah and ends at Alhamdulillah. The Holy Prophet ﷺ said, It is liked by Allah Ta` ala that His servant, when he eats or drinks something, starts with Bismillah (بسم اللہ) and, when he is finished with it, says Al-hamdulillah' ۔ (الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ) It is recommended (mustahabb) that a person making du'a also says: وَآخِرُ دَعْوَاهُمْ أَنِ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ and our prayer at the end is that praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds) at the end of it. AI-Qurtubi adds to that by saying: Along with it, it is better to also recite the following last verses of Surah As-Saffat: سُبْحَانَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ﴿180﴾ وَسَلَامٌ عَلَى الْمُرْسَلِينَ ﴿181﴾ وَالْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ﴿182﴾ Pure is your Lord, Lord of all might, above from what they ascribe to Him. And salam (peace and security) be on the Messengers. And praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds - 37:180-182.