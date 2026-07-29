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Al-Baqarah
59
2:59
فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ قَوْلًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى قِيلَ لَهُمْ فَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ رِجْزًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَفْسُقُونَ ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
12 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
Shiko me shume
12
0
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
Shiko me shume
9
0
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