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Al-Baqarah
29
2:29
هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ جَمِيعًۭا ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰٓ إِلَى ٱلسَّمَآءِ فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ سَبْعَ سَمَـٰوَٰتٍۢ ۚ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٩
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Samia Mubarak
Ndiq
4 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
Sometimes we base our own worth on how we view our self from our very limited angle. We deem ourself basic or even insignificant, and often unworthy of finding beauty. Yet if you step outside your home, perhaps right in front of an ordinary yard, you will find beauty in His creation. Who are the flowers to be so boldly beautiful? Who are the birds to be so high and captivating? Who is the sun to be so undeniably breathtaking as it sets?
It’s the...
Shiko me shume
38
6
Zeba Firdous
Ndiq
16 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
Al Kaliq, the creator, has created something beyond our understanding and imagination. This world, and everything in it.
Building a house requires a builder and baking a bread requires a maker which are both essential.
Similarly, the heavens, earth, sea, moon, and sun require a Creator.
Looking up, we notice that the sky is empty, with no pillars. There are no imperfections or flaws.
Everything is perfectly balanced and assigned to specific ...
Shiko me shume
15
1
Maliha Khan
Ndiq
32 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
As the ayah states that Allah is the All-knowing, I, thereby, must not overthink and get anxious over small things in life and plans that did not go as my wish, as Allah is the best planner, He does everything for our own good, even though we might not realize it at times.
17
3
Jenna Pifher
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
The connection to biology in Islam fascinates me. I remember studying biology in my undergraduate degree, and at the time I was not muslim and I was heavily questioning my current belief system (Christianity). The way that all life was created for a purpose to help the survival of the ecosystem, and the complexity of the human anatomy and physiology, made me stronger in my belief that there was a God. Alhamdulillah, years later, I became a Muslim...
Shiko me shume
14
2
hina ._.
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
Allah created everything for you, so you could see and find Him through the signs, but if you make the world your main focus then you are making it your centre of life, your ilaah.
As comes in Hadith,
Anas bin Malik narrated that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:
'Whoever makes the Hereafter his goal, Allah makes his heart rich, and organizes his affairs, and the world comes to him whether it wants to or not. And whoever makes the world his goa...
Shiko me shume
16
3
Dania Hijazi
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
This ayah truly amazes me. To think that Allah created everything on this earth for us. From the tiniest of insects, the mosquito, to the large grand mountains. All of Allahs creation is perfect and grand and Allah tells us it was all for us. How can we not thank Allah for the variety of fruits, meat, colors, plants, gardens and sights that he places on this Earth just for us? How can we not appreciate the beauty of His Creation? The various seas...
Shiko me shume
5
2
Syed Hassan
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29
Reflections on 2:29
Allah (swt) created many things to serve the human being, but he created the human being to serve Him. The most amazing part is that He is الغني (The one who has no need, the sublimely rich whose treasures are inexhaustible) whereas we are الفقراء (the ones in utter dependance and need). Therefore, serving Him is optimizing ourselves and benefiting ourselves, because the prophet (saw) taught us that if all of humanity was as ...
Shiko me shume
9
1
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
14 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:28-29
From Life to Return
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:28-29) through the Hadith
After showing where different paths lead,
the Qur’an now turns to something even more direct —
something closer than any example.
It no longer points to signs AROUND you.
It points to YOU.
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَاتًا فَأَحْيَاكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ
“How can you disbelieve in Allah when you were lifeless and...
Shiko me shume
10
2
Ibiyemi Munirat Dosunmu
Ndiq
18 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:28-29
At a time I was never in existence but the world was and so were some other people before me. ThenI was conceived, I was birthed and I'm here at this moment. One day I'll cease to be here in this world and one day I'll be resurrected again.
I go to bed every night, not aware or I'm control of what happens when my eyes are closed in deep sleep. I have no idea what's going on around me either. When I wake up, it's not by my power or might either b...
Shiko me shume
13
2
R. Ebied
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:29-37
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
Shiko me shume
12
3
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