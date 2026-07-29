Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
173
2:173
انما حرم عليكم الميتة والدم ولحم الخنزير وما اهل به لغير الله فمن اضطر غير باغ ولا عاد فلا اثم عليه ان الله غفور رحيم ١٧٣
إِنَّمَا حَرَّمَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَيْتَةَ وَٱلدَّمَ وَلَحْمَ ٱلْخِنزِيرِ وَمَآ أُهِلَّ بِهِۦ لِغَيْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۖ فَمَنِ ٱضْطُرَّ غَيْرَ بَاغٍۢ وَلَا عَادٍۢ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌ ١٧٣
إِنَّمَا
حَرَّمَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَيۡتَةَ
وَٱلدَّمَ
وَلَحۡمَ
ٱلۡخِنزِيرِ
وَمَآ
أُهِلَّ
بِهِۦ
لِغَيۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱضۡطُرَّ
غَيۡرَ
بَاغٖ
وَلَا
عَادٖ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٌ
١٧٣
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
J Yousef
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 8:69, 16:110, 2:173, 41:32
Postuar ne
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ghafūr appears 91 times in the Qur’an. God Almighty says: 'And when those come to you who believe in Our verses, say, 'Peace be upon you. Your Lord has decreed upon Himself mercy: that any of you who does wrong out of ignorance and then repents after that and corrects himself – indeed, He is Forgiving (Ghafūr) and Merciful.'' (Qur’an, 6:54) Ghafūr is the One who forgives over and over and over again. The Prophet ﷺ told us: 'The one who (regula...
Shiko me shume
1
0
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër