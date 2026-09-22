وَتِلْكَ الْأَمْثَالُ نَضْرِبُهَا لِلنَّاسِ وَمَا يَعْقِلُهَا إِلَّا الْعَالِمُونَ (And these examples We cite for people, and no one understands them except the knowledgeable ones. - 29:43). After comparing the weakness of the gods of disbelievers with cobweb, it is stressed that Allah Ta’ ala provides such clear examples to elucidate the truth of Oneness. But only knowledgeable persons draw benefit from them, and the people at large do not ponder, so that they could also understand the truth. Who is knowledgeable in the sight of Allah? Imam Baghawi has quoted with his own sanad (chain of narrators) a report from Sayyidna Jabir ؓ that the Holy Prophet ﷺ recited this verse and said ` knowledgeable is the one who ponders over Allah's message, and acts in obedience to Him, and keeps away from the deeds that annoy Him'. This explains that one does not become knowledgeable in the sight of Allah only by developing some understanding of Qur'an and Oath. To be on that high pedestal one needs to give a continual careful thought to Qur'an, and then lead a life conforming to Qur’ anic teachings. Musnad of Ahmad has reproduced a narration of Sayyidna 'Amr Ibn Al-` As ؓ that he said he had learnt one thousand amthal (maxims or examples) from the Holy Prophet ﷺ . After reproducing this narration, Ibn Kathir has observed that it was a great honour for Sayyidna ` Amr Ibn Al-` As ؓ ، because those who understand the examples (Amthal) given by Allah Ta’ ala and His messenger are termed by the present verse as knowledgeable. Sayyidna ` Amr Ibn Murrah ؓ has said that he felt very bad whenever he came across any such verse of the Holy Qur'an, which he could not understand, because Allah has said وَتِلْكَ الْاَمْثَالُ نَضْرِبُهَا لِلنَّاسِ ۚ وَمَا يَعْقِلُهَآ اِلَّا الْعٰلِمُوْنَ (And these examples We cite for people, and no one understands them except the knowledgeable). (Ibn Kathir).