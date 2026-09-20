Commentary وَهُمْ لَا يُفْتَنُونَ (And will not be put to test - 29:2). It is derived from Fitnah, which means trial or test. The believers, especially the prophets and pious, have to go through many a trials in this world. However, they always come out victors in the end. These trials and tribulations sometimes come as a result of enmity of the infidels and sinners by way of afflictions, as have been experienced by the Holy Prophet ﷺ and many other prophets, and at times in the form of diseases, as was experienced by Sayyidna Ayyub (علیہ السلام) . And for others many of these trial types are combined together. Although the background under which this verse was revealed, according to many narrations, was the harassment faced by the companions of the Holy Qur’ an from the infidels at the time of hijrah, but otherwise its message is common to all times. The sense is that the pious, saints and scholars will face the trials and tribulations in all times. (Qurtubi).