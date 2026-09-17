وَنَجَّيْنَاهُ وَلُوطًا إِلَى الْأَرْضِ الَّتِي بَارَكْنَا فِيهَا لِلْعَالَمِينَ And We rescued him and Lut towards the land We blessed for all the worlds. - 71 That is, We delivered Sayyidna Ibrahim and Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) from the land ('Iraq) where Namrud ruled and sent them to the peaceful land of Syria where our bounties were in abundance, not only for the locals but for the people of the world. Syrian land abounds both inwards and outwards bounties of Allah Ta ala. Inward bounties in the sense that many prophets were born in this land, and outward bounty in the sense that it has a moderate climate and is full of natural beauty with greenery, springs and streams all around and sustains a large variety of vegetation, fruits and flowers.